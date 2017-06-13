Pet Shop Boys Catalogue: 1985-2012

Pet Shop Boys samlade Parlophone-produktion återutges.

Pet Shop Boys offentliggör Catalogue 1985-2012, som kompletterar Further Listening-serien från 2001.

Alla gruppens album på Parlophone kommer att ges ut i remastrat format med b-sidor, mixar, demoversioner och helt outgivna låtar samt ett häfte där Neil Tennant och Chris Lowe diskuterar varje spår.

De första släppen i serien blir Nightlife (1999), Release (2002) och Fundamental (2006), som finns ute den 28 juli.

De följs senare av Further Listening-utgåvorna från 2001 av Please (1986), Actually (1987), Introspective (1988), Behaviour (1990), Very (1993) och Bilingual (1996) i ny remaster men med samma innehåll som de hade då.

Albumen kommer även att finnas på 180-gramsvinyl.

Se en trailer ovan och läs innehållsförteckningarna för Nightlife, Release och Fundamental nedan.

Nightlife/Further listening: 1996-2000

CD1

1. For your own good

2. Closer to Heaven

3. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more

4. Happiness is an option

5. You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk

6. Vampires

7. Radiophonic

8. The only one

9. Boy Strange

10. In denial

11. New York City boy

12. Footsteps

CD2

1. Vampires (demo)*

2. For all of us (demo)*

3. Call me old-fashioned (demo)*

4. Friendly fire

5. Believe/Song For Guy (featuring Elton John)*

6. Sail Away

7. It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (Fan club mix)

8. Nightlife

9. Playing in the streets*

10. Tall thin men*

11. Radiophonic (demo)*

CD3

1. Somebody else’s business

2. Silver age

3. Screaming

4. For all of us**

5. The ghost of myself

6. Casting a shadow

7. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (The PSB Extension): 8.39

8. Was it worth it? (live)**

9. Lies

10. Paris city boy (Full French)*

11. Positive role model

12. Somebody else’s business (extended mix)**

* Previously unreleased

**Previously unreleased on CD

Release/Further listening: 2001-2004

CD1

1. Home and dry

2. I get along

3. Birthday Boy

4. London

5. E-mail

6. The samurai in autumn

7. Love is a catastrophe

8. Here

9. The night I fell in love

10. You choose

CD2

1. Between two islands

2. Searching for the face of Jesus

3. Time on my hands

4. Motoring (demo)*

5. Love life**

6. Transparent

7. Sexy Northerner

8. The night is a time to explore who you are (demo)*

9. Closer to Heaven (slow version)

10. Run, girl, run (demo)*

11. I didn’t get where I am today

12. Always

13. Home and dry (ambient mix)

14. Bright young things (demo)*

15. Kazak*

16. A powerful friend (John Peel version)*

17. If looks could kill (John Peel version)*

CD3

1. Try it (I’m in love with a married man)

2. Here (PSB new extended mix)

3. If looks could kill

4. A powerful friend**

5. Party song

6. No excuse (demo)*

7. Blue on blue

8. Jack and Jill party (demo)*

9. Baby (demo)

10. Flamboyant (original demo)

11. Miracles

12. Flamboyant (7” mix)

13. Numb (demo)

14. In private (featuring Elton John)

15. Alone again, naturally (featuring Elton John)*

16. Reunion (Electro mix)*

17. Bright young things

18. We’re the Pet Shop Boys

19. It’s a sin (Barfly version)

* Previously unreleased

** Previously unreleased on CD

Fundamental/Further listening: 2005-2007

CD1

1. Psychological

2. The Sodom and Gomorrah Show

3. I made my excuses and left

4. Minimal

5. Numb

6. God willing

7. Luna Park

8. I’m with Stupid

9. Casanova in Hell

10. Twentieth century

11. Indefinite leave to remain

12. Integral

CD2

1. Fugitive (Richard X extended mix)

2. Ring road (demo)*

3. The performance of my life (demo)*

4. One-way street (demo)*

5. Girls don’t cry

6. The Resurrectionist

7. The Sodom and Gomorrah Show (original demo)**

8. Dancing in the dusk (demo)*

9. After the event

10. The former enfant terrible

11. No time for tears (orchestral mix)*

12. God willing (original full-length mix)*

13. I’m with Stupid (PSB maxi-mix)

14. Answer the phone! (ringtone)**

15. Where are you? (ringtone)**

16. Water (ringtone)**

17. Numb (single edit)

18. One night

19. A certain “Je ne sais quoi”

20. Transfer (Visionaire mix)*

21. Integral (PSB Perfect Immaculate 7” mix)**

22. Integral (PSB Perfect Immaculate mix)

* Previously unreleased

** Previously unreleased on CD

Läs vidare och förbeställ här.

Kommentarer

