Manic Street Preachers tillbaka med nytt album

Allt motstånd är lönlöst.

Manic Street Preachers är tillbaka med Resistance Is Futile, gruppens första nya album på fyra år.

Resistance Is Futile utlovar melodier och vad Manics kallar ”widescreen melancholia”.

Eller som de själva säger i pressmeddelandet: ”The main themes of ‘Resistance Is Futile’ are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration. It’s obsessively melodic – in many ways referencing both the naive energy of ‘Generation Terrorists’ and the orchestral sweep of ‘Everything Must Go’. After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old school hard work.”

Resistance Is Futile spelades in i trions nya studio Door to the River i närheten av Newport och släpps den 6 april.

Formaten är CD, LP, kassett (givetvis), röd vinyl och CD+bok. Förbeställ ditt ex här.

Se och hör albumtrailern nedan.

