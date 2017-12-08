Roxy Music återutges

Debutalbumet i expanderat format.

Den 2 februari släpps Roxy Musics självbetitlade debutskiva i expanderad nyutgåva med anledning av albumets 45-årsjubileum.

Lyxutgåvan kommer att innehålla 3 CD + DVD (se innehåll nedan) samt en bok. Dessutom finns en mindre 2CD-variant samt en vinylpressning. Förbeställ ditt ex här.

DISC ONE – THE ALBUM

1. Re-Make/Re-Model

2. Ladytron

3. If There Is Something

4. Virginia Plain

5. 2 H.B.

6. The Bob (Medley)

7. Chance Meeting

8. Would You Believe?

9. Sea Breezes

10. Bitters End

DISC TWO – DEMOS & OUT-TAKES

EARLY DEMOS April/May 71

1. Ladytron

2. 2 HB

3. Chance Meeting

4. The Bob (Medley)

ALBUM OUT-TAKES

5. Instrumental

6. Re-Make/Re-Model

7. Ladytron

8. If There Is Something

9. 2 H.B.

10. The Bob (Medley)

11. Chance Meeting

12. Sea Breezes

13. Bitters End

14. Virginia Plain

DISC THREE – THE BBC SESSIONS

THE PEEL SESSIONS 4/1/72

1. If There Is Something

2. The Bob (Medley)

3. Would You Believe?

4. Sea Breezes

5. Re-Make/Re-Model

THE PEEL SESSIONS 25/5/72

6. 2 HB

7. Ladytron

8. Chance Meeting

THE PEEL SESSIONS 25/5/72

9. Virginia Plain

10. If There Is Something

BBC IN CONCERT 3/8/72

11. The Bob (Medley)

12. Sea Breezes

13. Virginia Plain

14. Chance Meeting

15. Re-Make/Re-Model

DVD – The full album remixed in 5.1 by Steven Wilson

VIDEOS

1. Re-Make/Re-Model – The Royal College Of Art, 6/6/72

2. Ladytron – The Old Grey Whistle Test, 20/6/72

3. Virginia Plain – Top Of The Pops, 24/8/72

4. Re-Make/Re-Model – Full House, 25/11/72

5. Ladytron – Full House, 25/11/72

6. Would You Believe – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

7. If There Is Something – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

8. Sea Breezes – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

9. Virginia Plain – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

