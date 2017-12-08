Roxy Music återutges

Debutalbumet i expanderat format.
Den 2 februari släpps Roxy Musics självbetitlade debutskiva i expanderad nyutgåva med anledning av albumets 45-årsjubileum.
Lyxutgåvan kommer att innehålla 3 CD + DVD (se innehåll nedan) samt en bok. Dessutom finns en mindre 2CD-variant samt en vinylpressning. Förbeställ ditt ex här.
DISC ONE – THE ALBUM
1. Re-Make/Re-Model
2. Ladytron
3. If There Is Something
4. Virginia Plain
5. 2 H.B.
6. The Bob (Medley)
7. Chance Meeting
8. Would You Believe?
9. Sea Breezes
10. Bitters End
DISC TWO – DEMOS & OUT-TAKES
EARLY DEMOS April/May 71
1. Ladytron
2. 2 HB
3. Chance Meeting
4. The Bob (Medley)
ALBUM OUT-TAKES
5. Instrumental
6. Re-Make/Re-Model
7. Ladytron
8. If There Is Something
9. 2 H.B.
10. The Bob (Medley)
11. Chance Meeting
12. Sea Breezes
13. Bitters End
14. Virginia Plain
DISC THREE – THE BBC SESSIONS
THE PEEL SESSIONS 4/1/72
1. If There Is Something
2. The Bob (Medley)
3. Would You Believe?
4. Sea Breezes
5. Re-Make/Re-Model
THE PEEL SESSIONS 25/5/72
6. 2 HB
7. Ladytron
8. Chance Meeting
THE PEEL SESSIONS 25/5/72
9. Virginia Plain
10. If There Is Something
BBC IN CONCERT 3/8/72
11. The Bob (Medley)
12. Sea Breezes
13. Virginia Plain
14. Chance Meeting
15. Re-Make/Re-Model
DVD – The full album remixed in 5.1 by Steven Wilson
VIDEOS
1. Re-Make/Re-Model – The Royal College Of Art, 6/6/72
2. Ladytron – The Old Grey Whistle Test, 20/6/72
3. Virginia Plain – Top Of The Pops, 24/8/72
4. Re-Make/Re-Model – Full House, 25/11/72
5. Ladytron – Full House, 25/11/72
6. Would You Believe – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72
7. If There Is Something – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72
8. Sea Breezes – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72
9. Virginia Plain – French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72