Hem / Nyheter / In Flames tog över Depeche Modes Facebook-sida

In Flames tog över Depeche Modes Facebook-sida

Petter Jahnstedt 2017-11-20

Depeche Mode har under året valt att låta sina fans ta över deras Facebook-sida. I veckan dök ett lite oväntat gäng upp i flödet, nämligen de svenska hårdrockstjärnorna i In Flames. 

I sitt inägg på Depeche Modes Facebook-sida skriver gruppen…

InFlames-DMWhat’s up!
This is In Flames from Gothenburg, Sweden. We’ve been looking forward to sharing our mutual inspirations from Depeche Mode with all of you, so much so that we covered one of our favorite DM songs “It’s No Good” to debut here for the first time ever during our takeover. As a band who has looked up to Depeche Mode throughout our career, we feel honored to share this with you. Stay tuned for our cover of “It’s No Good”. In the meantime, we want to know how Depeche Mode has inspired you?

In Flames
Photo by: NEWMETALDISCS

 

Videon till ”It´s No Good” ser du här ovan. Helt oväntat var ändå inte detta då gruppen redan 2009 gjorde en cover på Depeche Modes ”Everything Counts”, videon till den ser du här nedan.

 

 

 

Kommentarer

Om Petter Jahnstedt

1994 startade han tillsammans med kollegan Jon Josefsson musikföreningen Zynthec i barndomstaden Skara. Föreningen ledde till både klubbverksamhet och senare även en tidning med samma namn. 1999 bytte tidningen namn till Zero Music Magazine och gavs ut fram till 2010. Idag drivs den som ett webb och TV-media på internet.

