In Flames tog över Depeche Modes Facebook-sida

Depeche Mode har under året valt att låta sina fans ta över deras Facebook-sida. I veckan dök ett lite oväntat gäng upp i flödet, nämligen de svenska hårdrockstjärnorna i In Flames.

I sitt inägg på Depeche Modes Facebook-sida skriver gruppen…

What’s up!

This is In Flames from Gothenburg, Sweden. We’ve been looking forward to sharing our mutual inspirations from Depeche Mode with all of you, so much so that we covered one of our favorite DM songs “It’s No Good” to debut here for the first time ever during our takeover. As a band who has looked up to Depeche Mode throughout our career, we feel honored to share this with you. Stay tuned for our cover of “It’s No Good”. In the meantime, we want to know how Depeche Mode has inspired you?

Videon till ”It´s No Good” ser du här ovan. Helt oväntat var ändå inte detta då gruppen redan 2009 gjorde en cover på Depeche Modes ”Everything Counts”, videon till den ser du här nedan.

