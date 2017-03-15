New Order släpper livealbum

Från Brixton Academy 2015.

Bernard Sumner och hans kollegor i New Order släpper ett livealbum i vår.

NOMC15 spelades in i klassiska Brixton Academy i november 2015 och finns ute den 26 maj digitalt, på dubbel-CD och på trippelvinyl.

Läs låtlistan nedan och förbeställ på den här länken.

1) Singularity

2) Ceremony

3) Crystal

4) 5 8 6

5) Restless

6) Lonesome Tonight

7) Your Silent Face

8) Tutti Frutti

9) People on the High Line (feat. La Roux)

10) Bizarre Love Triangle

11) Waiting for the Sirens’ Call

12) Plastic

13) The Perfect Kiss

14) True Faith

15) Temptation

——————–

16) Atmosphere

17) Love Will Tear Us Apart

18) Blue Monday

