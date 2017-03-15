Senaste nytt
Hem / Nyheter / New Order släpper livealbum
New Order NOMC15

New Order släpper livealbum

Hans-Olof Svensson 2017-03-15

Från Brixton Academy 2015.

Bernard Sumner och hans kollegor i New Order släpper ett livealbum i vår.

NOMC15 spelades in i klassiska Brixton Academy i november 2015 och finns ute den 26 maj digitalt, på dubbel-CD och på trippelvinyl.

Läs låtlistan nedan och förbeställ på den här länken.

1) Singularity
2) Ceremony
3) Crystal
4) 5 8 6
5) Restless
6) Lonesome Tonight
7) Your Silent Face
8) Tutti Frutti
9) People on the High Line (feat. La Roux)
10) Bizarre Love Triangle
11) Waiting for the Sirens’ Call
12) Plastic
13) The Perfect Kiss
14) True Faith
15) Temptation
——————–
16) Atmosphere
17) Love Will Tear Us Apart
18) Blue Monday

Kommentarer

Kommentarer

Om Hans-Olof Svensson

Webbredaktör och skribent. "A truly charming journalist" – Ray Cokes

Kolla även

Chvrches - Every Open Eye, omslag

Chvrches – Every Open Eye

Review Overview Betyg - 8 8 Låtarna har en hitkänsla som är omedelbar, en otroligt …

1974 SWEDEN © Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved | Designed by ALES MEDIA