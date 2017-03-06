Senaste nytt
Mute släpper stor Nick Cave-samling

Hans-Olof Svensson 2017-03-06

Lovely Creatures – The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 kommer på Mute i maj.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds produktion mellan åren 1984 och 2014 sammanfattas i en stor samling i vår.

Lovely Creatures – The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 ges ut på Mute Records den 5 maj som dubbel-cd, trippelvinyl, trippel-cd med dvd samt i en lyxförpackad bok.

Läs låtlistan nedan och läs mer om projektet här.

CD1: 1984 -1993

  1. From Her To Eternity
  2. In The Ghetto
  3. Tupelo
  4. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman
  5. The Carny
  6. Sad Waters
  7. Stranger Than Kindness
  8. Scum
  9. The Mercy Seat
  10. Deanna
  11. Up Jumped The Devil
  12. The Weeping Song
  13. The Ship Song
  14. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
  15. Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

  1. Do You Love Me?
  2. Nobody’s Baby Now
  3. Loverman
  4. Red Right Hand
  5. Stagger Lee
  6. Where The Wild Roses Grow
  7. Into My Arms
  8. People Ain’t No Good
  9. Brompton Oratory
  10. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
  11. Come Into My Sleep
  12. Love Letter
  13. God Is In The House
  14. He Wants You
  15. Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

  1. Hiding All Away
  2. There She Goes, My Beautiful World
  3. Nature Boy
  4. Breathless
  5. Babe, You Turn Me On
  6. O Children
  7. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
  8. Night Of The Lotus Eaters
  9. We Call Upon The Author
  10. Jesus Of The Moon
  11. More News From Nowhere
  12. We No Who U R
  13. Jubilee Street
  14. Higgs Boson Blues
  15. Push The Sky Away

Kommentarer

