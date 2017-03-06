Mute släpper stor Nick Cave-samling

Lovely Creatures – The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 kommer på Mute i maj.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds produktion mellan åren 1984 och 2014 sammanfattas i en stor samling i vår.
Lovely Creatures – The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 ges ut på Mute Records den 5 maj som dubbel-cd, trippelvinyl, trippel-cd med dvd samt i en lyxförpackad bok.
Läs låtlistan nedan och läs mer om projektet här.
CD1: 1984 -1993
- From Her To Eternity
- In The Ghetto
- Tupelo
- I’m Gonna Kill That Woman
- The Carny
- Sad Waters
- Stranger Than Kindness
- Scum
- The Mercy Seat
- Deanna
- Up Jumped The Devil
- The Weeping Song
- The Ship Song
- Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
- Straight To You
CD2: 1994 – 2003
- Do You Love Me?
- Nobody’s Baby Now
- Loverman
- Red Right Hand
- Stagger Lee
- Where The Wild Roses Grow
- Into My Arms
- People Ain’t No Good
- Brompton Oratory
- (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
- Come Into My Sleep
- Love Letter
- God Is In The House
- He Wants You
- Shoot Me Down
CD3: 2004 – 2013
- Hiding All Away
- There She Goes, My Beautiful World
- Nature Boy
- Breathless
- Babe, You Turn Me On
- O Children
- Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
- Night Of The Lotus Eaters
- We Call Upon The Author
- Jesus Of The Moon
- More News From Nowhere
- We No Who U R
- Jubilee Street
- Higgs Boson Blues
- Push The Sky Away