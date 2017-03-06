Mute släpper stor Nick Cave-samling

Lovely Creatures – The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 kommer på Mute i maj.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds produktion mellan åren 1984 och 2014 sammanfattas i en stor samling i vår.

Lovely Creatures – The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 ges ut på Mute Records den 5 maj som dubbel-cd, trippelvinyl, trippel-cd med dvd samt i en lyxförpackad bok.

Läs låtlistan nedan och läs mer om projektet här.

CD1: 1984 -1993

From Her To Eternity In The Ghetto Tupelo I’m Gonna Kill That Woman The Carny Sad Waters Stranger Than Kindness Scum The Mercy Seat Deanna Up Jumped The Devil The Weeping Song The Ship Song Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

Do You Love Me? Nobody’s Baby Now Loverman Red Right Hand Stagger Lee Where The Wild Roses Grow Into My Arms People Ain’t No Good Brompton Oratory (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For? Come Into My Sleep Love Letter God Is In The House He Wants You Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

Hiding All Away There She Goes, My Beautiful World Nature Boy Breathless Babe, You Turn Me On O Children Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! Night Of The Lotus Eaters We Call Upon The Author Jesus Of The Moon More News From Nowhere We No Who U R Jubilee Street Higgs Boson Blues Push The Sky Away

